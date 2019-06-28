Much ado about Arniston House play

Festival Players will perform the Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing in a special outdoor performance at Arniston House on Friday, July 26.

Festival Players’ artistic director Michael Dyer has brought the play to a manageable length of two hours. He said: “Our shows are an amalgam of energy, entertainment and colour and we aim to make them clear and transparent, as well as keeping them short for the comfort of our patrons, many of whom will see a performance in the open air. We set out to take audiences of all ages on a journey and make them feel very much part of the production.”

Tickets are priced £14/£12 and parking passes are £5. Go to www.arnistonhouse.com.