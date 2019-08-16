New Gorebridge singer songwriters group hopes to shine a light on local musical talent

A new group for budding young singers and songwriters will be piloted in Gorebridge later this month, in the hope of it meeting regularly.

Beacon Songs will be run by local musician Jim Bryce, with the first event due to take place at Gorebridge Beacon on August 29, 8-10pm. The new group is open to all songwriters, singers and anyone else who would just like to listen.

Jim said: “I just felt I wanted to give something back to the community. I have written songs and performed music for ages. I remember the first time I did a singer songwriter night. And thankfully I got myself drunk enough to perform! It can be daunting.

“It’s better to have opportunities like this. A support group so to speak. I think we will have a circle to start, where everybody gets to do at least one song.”

It’s hoped that the group will meet on a monthly basis.

Jim added: “We have got to wait to see if anyone turns up. If it works, then fine, we will do it monthly. Who knows how it’s going to turn out.

“I’ve heard about this kind of group in other places, so I thought ‘let’s do that here’. It’s just really a way of getting the community together and getting something happening.”

There will be a house guitar and keyboard available at the Beacon Songs group. “If people want to come along and sing a song, even if it’s not their song, then that’s fine. We would however encourage people to perform their own songs if possible,” added Jim.

“Since this is a pilot event, wee don’t know what the turnout will be, so to be sure of getting a spot come from 7.30pm onwards.”