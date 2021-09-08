Penicuik Arts Festival mostly online this year

Justyna Jablonska, who is the musician involved with the Penicuik High School Project as part of the festival.

Because of the Covid uncertainty, it has been decided to keep most of the events online this year. Despite these difficulties, the festival has a packed programme.

One exception to the online programme is the annual open arts exhibition, in the Arts Centre, 4 West Street, open daily from 10am-4pm.

Two concerts will be available on YouTube, with pianist Alina Horvarth appearing at 7.30pm on September 27, and the Shulah Oliver Duo on September 30 at 7.30pm.

All events are free but ticketed, donations welcomed. Joining instructions for events and the full line-up are at www.penicuikarts.org​​​​​​.

With the help of Chamber Music Scotland’s Transition Grant, the Penicuik Community Arts Association (PCAA) has also been able to place a musician in residence with Peniucik High School; Justyna Jablonska, a cellist with a world reputation, has been working with senior students to produce a sound scape portrait of Penicuik with video images.

The result of their work will be revealed at the Arts Centre, 4 West Street on Saturday, October 2 at 3pm when Justyna will give a short talk about the project.