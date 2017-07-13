Search

Canadian Prime Minister comes ‘home’ to Midlothian

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, paid a visit to Midlothian on 5 July whilst spending the day in Edinburgh. The Prime Minister and his wife Sophie visited Rosslyn Chapel, where they stayed for around 40 minutes, touring the outside and inside of the 15th-century Chapel accompanied by Ian Gardner, Director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie visited Rosslyn Chapel on Wednesday last week (July 5), touring the 15th century chapel with Ian Gardner (pictured left), director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust.

The Prime Minister has traced his Sinclair family line back to the chapel’s founder Sir William St Clair.

The couple were also spotted at Memorial Park in Loanhead with their children on the same day.