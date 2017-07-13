Canadian Prime Minister comes ‘home’ to Midlothian

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie visited Rosslyn Chapel on Wednesday last week (July 5), touring the 15th century chapel with Ian Gardner (pictured left), director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust.
The Prime Minister has traced his Sinclair family line back to the chapel’s founder Sir William St Clair.
The couple were also spotted at Memorial Park in Loanhead with their children on the same day.
