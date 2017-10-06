Charity seeking support in Dalkeith

The charity Guide Dogs is appealing for people in Midlothian to lend their support next week by volunteering for an hour.

Locals are being encouraged to attend the charity’s fundraising collection at Morrisons Dalkeith on Monday, October 9 during Guide Dogs Week.

Geoff Smart, a guide dog owner who is involved in the charity’s Edinburgh fundraising group, said: “We are in need of volunteers to come along to the store and help us collect donations.

“Every hour, another person in the UK loses their sight and Guide Dogs is here to make sure they don’t lose out on life as well. The money raised during Guide Dogs Week will help more people like me maintain their independence.

“Anyone who has an hour, or even half an hour to spare, would be very welcome. It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, have fun and make a difference to people with sight loss.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Geoff Smart on 0345 143 0203 or by emailing Geoff.Smart@guidedogs.org.uk