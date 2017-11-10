Council tenant slams flooring

A former resident of the gas-hit street evacuated in Gorebridge has hit out over the flooring in his house as he gets set to move into a new home.

John Nelson (47) is angry about the flooring laid throughout his council house two years ago, when he was moved out of Newbyres Crescent to nearby Birkenside Road.

He said there was no plywood and feather edge fitted underneath, leading to the flooring lifting up after six months. He says he has tried and failed to get the matter resolved but trading standards “are not interested”.

Mr Nelson said: “I had vinyl flooring at Newbyres and was told I would get the same when I was moved. I know that needs to be fitted with plywood and feather edged to reduce movement of the flooring.

“The flooring had a 25 year guarantee but didn’t even last six months. I have been fighting with the council for about a year and a half now.”

Set to move into a new council home at Greenhall this week, John has found the same issue with flooring.

He said: “It’s a nice place but the floor layers measured up and wanted to screed it.

“In a few months time it’s going to lift up so I told the workmen not to lay it without the plywood and feather edge.

“I feel like this has to be in the public eye.”

A council spokesman said: “There was a flooring concern raised by Mr Nelson at his current property. This was inspected independently of the contractor and found to be satisfactory. Mr Nelson is aware that the council has arranged for the flooring in the new house to be fitted to his preference, although the time to install is reasonable, it is not to his satisfaction. Mr Nelson was given the option for another contractor to provide this but declined.”