Police release CCTV images

Police in Midlothian have issued images of a man they want to speak to following the robbery of a woman in Dalkeith in August.

The incident took place in the area of Scott’s Close, the vennel running between St Andrew Street and the High Street, at around 9.20pm on Friday August 25.

A 69-year-old woman had her handbag stolen in the robbery, she was shaken but unhurt. Officers want to trace the man pictured as he may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Detective Constable James Welsh of Dalkeith CID said: “This was understandably a very distressing experience for the victim and we need to trace this man as part of our investigation. I would also urge the man to come forward and contact us directly.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4287 of 25 August, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.